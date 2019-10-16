Big Island Blood Drives in November

By Big Island Now
October 16, 2019, 5:27 PM HST (Updated October 16, 2019, 5:27 PM)
Blood Bank of Hawai’i is out for blood this November.

There are eight major blood type groups: A, B, AB and O, both positive and negative. With Hawai‘i’s patients as diverse as its population, Blood Bank of Hawai‘i is in need of donors for all types to maintain adequate supplies.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawai‘i at 808-848-4770 or visit bloodbanktough.org.

Big Island Blood Drives- November 2019

Drives are subject to change. 

DateLocationTime
 KONA 
11/04/19LDS Waimea Ward – Cultural Hall10:00 am- 4:00 pm
11/05/19LDS Kealakekua – Cultural Hall7:00 am- 3:00 pm
11/06/19LDS Kona Stake Center – Cultural Hall7:00 am- 3:15 pm
 HILO 
Mon 11/25/19Life Care Center of Hilo – Dining Room8:00 am- 5:00 pm
Tue 11/26/19Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale – Main Room7:30 am- 5:00 pm
Wed 11/27/19Naniloa Volcanoes Resort – Ho’omalimali8:00 am- 2:00 pm

Requirements to be a blood donor:

  • Be in good health.
  • Be 18 years of age or older (16 to 17-year-old donors with signed Blood Bank of Hawai‘i parent/legal guardian consent).
  • Weigh 110 pounds or more (Additional height/weight requirements apply for female donors 16-18 years old).
  • Bring photo ID with date of birth.

Donating Blood: Fast Facts

  • Blood donations are critical. One in seven people entering the hospital in Hawai‘i will need blood, but only a small fraction — about 2% — actually give it.
  • Two hundred blood donations are needed every day in Hawai‘i to maintain an adequate blood supply and fulfill Hawai‘i’s needs.
  • One pint can save three lives. Because each pint of whole blood is separated into three components — platelets, plasma, and red blood cells — one donation can help the lives of up to three people.

Follow Blood Bank of Hawai‘i on social media for updates and info on blood drives near you.

