Pāhala Transfer Station is Closed Today

Due to staff shortages, the Pāhala Transfer Station is closed and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, October 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. today, residents can take their household generated waste to the Waiʻōhinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” officials stated in a press release from the Department of Environmental Management.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.