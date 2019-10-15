October 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.