Annual Code Challenge to Take Place this Weekend

The State of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Pacific University present the 4th Hawai’i Annual Code Challenge this weekend.

The event will take place on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium. Community participants will form teams and select from a list of challenges to kick off HACC.

The HACC breaks the mold of a traditional hackathon, which typically takes place over a single day or weekend. The HACC provides an expanded multi-week timeframe meant to encourage interaction between community teams and state department personnel, ultimately resulting in sustainable solutions that are appropriately matched with technologies and platforms in use or being considered by the state, according to a press release issued by HACC and Hawai‘i Pacific University on Tuesday.

The Hawai‘i Annual Code Challenge is nationally recognized with the State IT Innovation of the Year award by StateScoop, the leading government IT media company in the nation’s capital.

Gov. David Ige’s vision for the HACC when it began in 2015 included providing an opportunity for civic engagement with the local technology community in modernizing state functions and services for a more effective, efficient and open government, the release states.

“The HACC will generate proof-of-concepts by student, amateur and professional coders to benefit community and state agencies to support sustainability at the idea-phase level, feeding into Hawai’i’s vibrant innovation ecosystem to promote solutions for community resilience, professional development, local job creation and building local businesses,” the release states.

Sponsors of the event include Hawaiian Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, Transform Hawai‘i Government, AT&T, RevaComm, Unisys, Salesforce-Carahsoft, HawaiiData Collaborative, revacomm, and DRFortress. Community partners include Hawai‘i Green Growth, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training, Sultan Ventures and XLR8HI.

For more information visit: hacc.hawaii.gov.