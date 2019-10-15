Weekly Report: 19 Motorists Arrested for DUI

During the week of Oct. 7 through 13, Hawai‘i County Police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 875 DUI arrests compared with 878 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.3 percent.

There have been 750 major accidents so far this year compared with 961 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22 percent.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year.

Two of this year’s fatalities were reclassified. One fatal crash that occurred on May 5, in the District of Kona, which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition in July. Another fatal crash that occurred on June 15, in the District of Puna, which resulted in one fatality, was reclassified as the victim died of natural causes.

This represents a decrease of 34.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 40 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.