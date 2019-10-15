10 vehicles towed on IRONMAN Race Day

Vehicles obstructing the roadway on Palani Road was the biggest issue Hawai‘i Police Department dealt with over IRONMAN weekend.

The Vega IRONMAN World Championship race commenced at Kailua Pier at about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Thousands of people descended on downtown Kailua-Kona starting as early as 3:30 a.m. to watch the event throughout the day.

Approximately 40 citations were issued to people who had parked in a way that obstructed Palani Road, Hawai‘i Police Lt. Paul Bugado stated in an email Oct. 14. About 10 vehicles were towed.

Overall, officers responded to incidents throughout Kona District as usual. From Oct. 11 to 13, there were five reported thefts and one unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.