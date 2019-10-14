Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Woman

Police seeks the public’s assistance on locating a woman in need of medical attention.

At 7:22p.m., Hawai‘i County Police Department issued a text alert indicating they are searching for 36-year-old Sharah Day. She was last seen near Hilo Medical Center.

According to police, Day may be with a Cheyla Ventura. Day has a Mazda sedan, with plate KBP-800.

Day has blue eyes, medium brown hair and is described as 5-foot 6 inches and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sharah Day’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hawai‘i County Police Department at 808-935-3311 or 911.