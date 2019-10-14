Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Teen

Hawaiʻi Count Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 15-year-old Ocean View juvenile male who was reported missing.

Micah Reep is described as being 5-feet-10-inches, 130 pounds having blue eyes, short blond hair and a light complexion. He was last seen Oct. 4 in the Ocean View area, but may also frequent the Kona and Hilo areas.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Officer Laurence Davis, of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at 808-939-2520.