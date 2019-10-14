October 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Columbus Day: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Columbus Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Columbus Day: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.