Meditation Center Teaches Art of Negotiation

Julie Mitchell, executive director of the Ku’ikahi Mediation Center, will host a free workshop titled The Art of Negotiation: Getting a ‘Win-Win’ Through Collaborative Problem-Solving later this week in Hilo.

The workshop is set for 5–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2019, at UH Hilo Campus Center Room 301. A reception with pupus starts at 4:30 p.m. Campus parking is free after 4 p.m.

The session is being held in honor of International Conflict Resolution Day. The evening will begin with an introduction by Peace Corps alumni and Rotary on symbols of peace in the community.

“Knowing what you want and how to ask for it is one of the first steps to becoming a skillful negotiator,” Mitchell said.

In this interactive session, Mitchell will teach negotiation techniques including framing the-ask, making offers and counteroffers, and sealing the deal. The workshop aims to arm attendees with practical tools to become better win-win negotiators at home, in the workplace and in the world.

The event is the fourth in the Kakou: Let’s Work It Out! workshop series, co-hosted by the County of Hawai’i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Ku’ikahi Mediation Center, Rotary Club of South Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, UH-Hilo Political Science & Administration of Justice Department and UH-Hilo International Student Services & Intercultural Education Office.