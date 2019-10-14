Man indicted on Sex Assault Charges

A Hilo grand jury has indicted a 49-year-old man on several counts related to sexual assault with a minor.

The indictment against Eric Doherty was filed in 3rd Circuit Count on Oct. 10. According to the document, Doherty is accused of abusing a minor, under the age of 14, on or about Aug. 15, 2009.

The indictment states Doherty “knowingly engaged in sexual penetration with a minor,” and “knowingly subjected to sexual contact or caused to have sexual contact with him.”

He faces two counts of first-degree sexual assault, a class A felony, and third-degree sexual assault, a class C felony.

According to court minutes, a bench warrant was ordered for Doherty with a bail set at $22,000. He still had an outstanding warrant against as of 3 p.m. Oct. 14.