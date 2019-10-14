KBIG-FM, ACS Sponsor Pink Out Color Run

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Civic Center/Ho‘olulu Complex in East Hawai‘i to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million participants supporting noncompetitive, three- to five-mile walk/runs each year.

Presented by the Ameican Cancer Society and KBIG-FM, the 2nd Annual Pink Out Color Run is Hawai‘i Island’s version of the walk/run. It is a family-friendly, untimed 5K fun run for people of all ages and fitness levels. People are encouraged to wear colorful, pink outfits.

Registration for this event begins at 7 a.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. The Beautiful Bra Contest is set for 7:45 a.m., and the run begins at 8 a.m.

The Beautiful Bra Contest is an open competition for anyone who wishes to participate. Prizes will be awarded for the most colorful bra.

Bras should be worn over race attire, as this is a family event.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide.

In 2018, ACS staff helped guide more than 34,000 cancer patients through every step of their journey as they moved through the health care system, including helping with insurance problems, referring them to ACS and other local services, assisting caregivers and addressing obstacles to care.

“Because of the determination of Making Strides supporters, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction,” said an ACS press release. “At the event, communities embrace a bittersweet mix of purpose — celebrating survivorship and paying meaningful tributes to loved ones lost. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by breast cancer.”

Registration is open now. It is $30 until Oct. 28 and $35 thereafter until the day of the event. Student registration is $25. Registration includes the color you will be doused with, post-run refreshments and race swag.

The event is alcohol and smoke-free, which includes e-cigs.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/citystate or contact the American Cancer Society of Hawai‘i Island at 808-935-9763. For more information or to register for the run in Hilo, visit www.pinkoutcolorrunhilo.com.