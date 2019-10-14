Fermented: Kimchi & Kombucha/Jun Workshop

Fermented foods have value to the human digestions system, which is home to a complex diversity of living micro-organisms. These micro-organisms, which include probiotics, directly influence health — from aiding digestion to clearing the skin to boosting energy. They themselves are aided in their purposes when people consume fermented foods.

Fermented foods have been a part of every ancient culture throughout history. Sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, pickles and yogurt are a few of the many traditional live-cultured, fermented foods. These foods developed out of the need to preserve food before refrigeration was possible.

Join Jasmine Silverstein of HeartBeet Foods is hosting a hands-on workshop titled Kimchi & Kombucha/Jun. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Silverstein will teach the basics of culturing cabbage and various vegetables into probiotic-rich Kimchi, as well as how to make your own kombucha and jun. Each participant will take home their own finished products.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cost of the workshop is $60, or $55 for VAC members, plus a $15 fee inclusive of supplies. All supplies and organic ingredients will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register call VAC at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org. No cooking skills are necessary, just an interest in real, whole food. Fermentation is an art not a science, according to a VAC press release on the workshop. It’s flexible, not rigid or difficult.

Jasmine is a holistic chef and retreat caterer on the Big Island. She began experimenting in the world of fermentation in 2011, shortly after being diagnosed with a severe autoimmune condition, the release said.

The benefits she has received from discovering and engaging in the world of microbes has proven to be invaluable. She hopes to share her experience and inspire others to cultivate their own health. Find more information about Jasmine and her services at www.heartbeetfoods.com.