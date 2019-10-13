October 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 13, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 13, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 13, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov