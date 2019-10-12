UPDATE: Ema SW of Hawai‘i, Tropical Storm Watch Issued

UPDATE: 11 AM HST, Saturday, Oct. 12: NWS Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

TROPICAL STORM EMA APPROACHING THE PAPAHĀNAUMOKUĀKEA MARINE NATIONAL MONUMENT. TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area — in this case, within 24 to 36 hours.

5 AM HST, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019: NWS Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

TROPICAL STORM EMA FORMS SOUTHWEST OF HAWAI‘I

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Ema was located near latitude 20ºN, longitude 163.5ºW, approximately 300 miles WSW of Lihue, Hawai‘i. Ema is moving toward the NW near 12 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast for the rest of Saturday, with Ema expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low on Sunday and dissipate by Sunday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.77 inches.

