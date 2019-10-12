Jan Frodeno Wins IRONMAN Title, Sets Record

Germany’s Jan Frodeno didn’t get a chance to run in the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship, but he more than made up for that Saturday when he crossed the finish line on Ali‘i Drive with a faster time than any human being before him.

Frodeno clocked a time of 7:51:13, almost a minute and a half better than the former world record set last year by his fellow countryman, Patrick Lange.

After embracing his family at the finish line, Frodeno spoke to the voice of IRONMAN, Mike Reilly, about what it felt like to win his third world title.

“It’s the championship, it’s the Wimbledon of our sport,” he said. “It’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

As to his new world record, Frodeno was humble.

“Honestly, I don’t care about the record,” he said. “It’s fantastic, but we all know it was another great day … two years in a row.”

American Tim O’Donnell finished in second place with a time of 7:59:40. Prior to 2018, no man had ever broken an 8-hour IRONMAN.

At the VEGA IRONMAN World Championship Saturday, two men busted that barrier for the second consecutive year — and O’Donnell was one of them. It was a feat, O’Donnell explained, as he wasn’t even sure he’d be able to race Saturday.

“You know what, a couple weeks ago, I didn’t think I was going to be doing this race,” said O’Donnell, referencing a foot injury he sustained during training. “I’m so humbled and honored.”

O’Donnell faced disappointment at the 2018 World Championship, falling short of the podium after a difficult second half of the marathon.

Sebastian Kienle, of Germany, nabbed the last spot on the podium in a time of 8:02:04. American Ben Hoffman held onto fourth place with a time of 8:02:52, and Australian Cameron Wuff rounded out the top five in a time of 8:06:41.

Frodeno is now the fourth man, and first German triathlete, to win three IRONMAN World Championship titles.