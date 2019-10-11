Weekend Road and Lane Closures: Oct. 12-13

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures for the weekend Saturday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Road closures are due to the Vega IRONMAN World Championship.

KOHALA (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

‘AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

Closure of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) and ‘Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, for the Ironman Triathlon race. Closure details are below.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19)– All lanes closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Kaiminani Drive from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Access will be allowed for guests only to and from hotel resorts via Waikoloa Road and Kawaihae Road.

‘Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270)– All lanes closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Hāwī Town from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12.

NORTH KONA (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19)– All lanes closed in both directions between Palani Road and Kaiminani Drive from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Motorists are advised to use Ane Keohokalole Highway as an alternate route. Access for Kohanaiki Subdivision residents will be allowed via Hina Lani Street and Hulikoa Drive. Motorists may access Kona International Airport via Kaiminani Drive.

