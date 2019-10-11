October 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

October 11, 2019 Surf ForecastOctober 11, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 11, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com