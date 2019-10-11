Military Aircraft Available to Tour at Waimea Festival

While the IRONMAN World Championship dominates the streets of Kailua-Kona, Waimea will be celebrating its third annual Fall Festival.

The event will take place at Waimea District Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. This year, two helicopters from Pōhakuloa Training Area will be available for residents tour.

An HH-60 Blackhawk Medical Evacuation aircraft as well as a CH-53 Sea Stallion will arrive at 5 p.m. today to survey the landing zone and return Saturday morning. The aircraft will approach from the Maunakea side of the park and land on the field just east of the parking lot to minimize disturbance to residence in the area.

For safety reasons, the area will be cleared a safe distance away from the landing zone prior to the arrival. Both aircraft will depart following the festival.

The festival will also have live entertainment, food and activities. For more information, visit http://waimeaathletics.org/waimeafallpumpkinfestival/?fbclid=IwAR02WbRWGwq1-em_Uchh_lf6TMtKcoq8eeknwemRbAnfz0m9abOPO7ikWRE.