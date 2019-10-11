Hula Kahiko Performance Series at VAC

Volcano Art Center’s Hula Arts at Kīlauea performance series continues on Oct. 19 with a presentation of hula kahiko by AKAUNU under the direction of Kumu Hula Manaiakalani Kalua.

The performance begins at 10:30 a.m., and takes place in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. National Park entrance fees may apply.

Born and raised in Keaukaha, Kumu Hula Manaiakalani Kalua graduated from Kamehameha School in 1996 and received a BA in Hawaiian Studies in 2002 from Ka Haka ʻUla ʻo Keʻelikolani at UH-Hilo. His hālau, Akaunu opened in 2012 and is closely tied to the traditions of UNUKUPUKUPU and Hālau O Kekuhi.

This performance is part of a year-round series sponsored by the Volcano Art Center. For the series, hula groups from across Hawaiʻi are invited to perform in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform) in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats.

Held in conjunction with the Hula Kahiko performance, those who come to the event may also join cultural practitioner Loke Kamanu and ʻohana, as they share with “Nā Mea Hula” (all things hula). There will be the opportunity to learn a hula, use various hula implements or try lei making.

These cultural demonstrations are hands-on and family friendly and occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Hula Kahiko performance days on the VAC Gallery porch.

These free events are supported in part by funds from Hawaiʻi Tourism, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and individual funding from members of the Volcano Art Center.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Visit www.volcanoartcenter.org or call 808-967-8222 for more information.