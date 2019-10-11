Gov Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Maui Politician

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in honor of the late Maui County Councilman Danny Mateo.

Flags are to be at half-staff on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 until sunset.

Mateo died on Sept. 24 at the age of 68. He served as a county councilman for 12 years from 2003-13 and recently retired as county clerk.

“Danny was known for his tenacity, quick-wittedness and perseverance, and he was well respected by his peers for his leadership ability and compassion for his community. To his family, he was full of humor, loving, yet committed to ensuring that he did his part in making a difference for future generations. On behalf of the citizens of Hawaiʻi, I join Danny’s ‘ohana in bidding him a fond aloha,” Ige said.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino made the request to Ige to fly the flags at half-staff.

“I will miss Danny’s great sense of humor, his smile and friendship. He wanted people to be comfortable, and he was passionate about his family, his lovely wife, his children and grandchildren, and the people of Maui County,” Victorino said. “He was a consummate professional and dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed.”