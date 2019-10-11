Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
October 11, 2019, 6:25 PM HST (Updated October 11, 2019, 6:25 PM)
6:17 PM HST, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu 

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 9:15 PM HST

At 6:14 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain just upslope from Kailua-Kona. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Pu‘uanahulu, Holualoa and Kona International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

