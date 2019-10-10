Weekly Traffic Citations on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

Over the past week, 540 traffic citations were issued to motorists traveling on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Officers with Hawai‘i County Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea Access Road maintain their traffic enforcement, which they stepped up on Aug. 15.

The continuing efforts of law enforcement from Oct. 3 to date, has resulted in the issuance of an additional 540 traffic citations and three suspects arrested for three offenses. The 540 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (282)

Excessive Speeding (3)

Seatbelt (39)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (12)

No Driver’s License (22)

No Insurance (21)

Unsafe vehicle (20)

Other moving violation (13)

No License plate (17)

Regulatory (103)

Parking (0)

The three arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

The combined total of the 8-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawai‘i Police Department stands at 4,632 citations issued and 46 persons arrested for 74 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians.