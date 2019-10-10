Reminder of Road Closures for IRONMAN Race Day

Click an image to expand

Days away from the IRONMAN race, Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds the public of several road closures on Saturday and Sunday.

Lanes will begin to close on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway starting at Henry Street at 6:30 a.m., Oct. 12 and move northbound. Lane closures are expected to be in place between 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning through 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, depending on the location. Crews will begin reopening roadways as the last participant passes through the area.

Other closures include:

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) – All lanes closed in both directions between Palani Road and Kaiminani Drive from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, through 1 a.m. on Oct. 13. Motorists are advised to use Ane Keohokalole Highway as an alternate route. Access for Kohanaiki Subdivision residents will be allowed via Hina Lani Street and Hulikoa Drive. Motorists may access Kona International Airport via Kaiminani Drive.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) – All lanes closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Kaiminani Drive from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Access will be allowed for guests only to and from hotel resorts via Waikoloa Road and Kawaihae Road.

Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270)– All lanes closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and

Hawi Town from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12.

Electronic message boards will be displayed to inform motorists of the closures. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes, and drive with caution through the race areas.

A map showing the triathlon road closures can be found at (link to NTM). Lane closures will be posted to HDOT’s website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/. For more information, visit https://www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman/world-championship.aspx#/axzz61o3kNnaZ.