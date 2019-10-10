MISSING: Kauka Kaimana Kalei Hunekai Santiago, 17, Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 17-year-old Hilo boy who was reported missing earlier this summer.

Kauka Kaimana Kalei Hunekai Santiago was last seen in Hilo on June 24. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.