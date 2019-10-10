Kona Ambulatory Surgery Celebrates 10 Years

Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center (KASC) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The surgery center has been welcoming patients since October 2009.

KASC was originally the shared vision of a group of local surgeons, who sought to provide on-island, same-day surgical care for the West Hawai‘i community, according to a press release from Kona Community Hospital.

Katherine Cholet, KASC Administrator says that its leadership, employees, clinicians and providers, “are always striving to take the next step in providing excellent surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive services, to our community. The local community has a choice in their healthcare surgical services here on The Big Island.”

Originally, KASC was a physician-owned outpatient facility. Today, it is fully owned by Kona Community Hospital. Over the past decade, KASC has developed a strong team of employees and community providers who are dedicated to continuing its legacy of compassionate care with high-quality surgical services, the release states.

The team includes 19 employees and 54 credentialed providers. KASC works together with Kona Community Hospital, Alii Health Center and MedStream Anesthesia Group for patient surgical services.

The KASC has grown to include two Class-C operating rooms. Non-emergent, same-day surgical services include gastrointestinal procedures, general surgery, gynecological procedures, ophthalmology procedures, orthopaedic surgery, plastic surgery and podiatry procedures.

“Everyone at Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center wishes to extend a heart-felt ‘Mahalo Nui’ to our community for entrusting us with their healthcare needs,” Cholet stated in the release.