Hilo Pool Hours Change Due to Staffing Shortage

The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo will operate on a temporary revised schedule due to a staff shortage.

The new schedule will go into effect on Oct. 13. The hours are to ensure public safety, according to a press release from Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Department.

Once the staffing issues have been resolved, the public will be notified and hours will be adjusted.

The facility will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. It will close from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for lunch and maintenance.

The pool will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. It will close 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and maintenance.

The facility will be closed on Sundays.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks pool users and the general public for their understanding and patience during this period.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the pool, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/countyhawaii.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division, at

808-961-8740.