Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 9, 2019, 4:15 PM HST (Updated October 9, 2019, 3:43 PM)
3:27 PM HST, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.