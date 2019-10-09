PHOTOS: Parade of Nations for IRONMAN 2019

Parade of Nations came through Ali'i Drive Tuesday evening welcoming over 2,500 triathletes from around the world. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)

Parade of Nations came through Ali'i Drive Tuesday evening welcoming over 2,500 triathletes from around the world. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)

Parade of Nations came through Ali'i Drive Tuesday evening welcoming over 2,500 triathletes from around the world. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)

Parade of Nations came through Ali'i Drive Tuesday evening welcoming over 2,500 triathletes from around the world. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)