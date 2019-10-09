Pa‘auilo Man dies After Tractor Rollover

A tractor rollover in Pa‘auilo Tuesday afternoon left a 69-year-old man dead.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department was initially called out at 4:27 p.m. on a report of a tractor accident on Ka‘apahu Road. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim pinned underneath the machinery in the backyard of the residence.

Fire crews used the jaws of life and lift bags to extricate the man from the wreckage. He was dead on scene. The scene was turned over to Hawaii County Police Department for further investigation.