October 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 09, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 9, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 68. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
