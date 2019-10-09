October 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 68. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.