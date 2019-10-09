IRONMAN Launches New Endurance Training App

IRONMAN on Wednesday announced its new endurance training app, which is scheduled for full release in 2020.

The new IRONMAN Training Companion is powered by PKRS and is described by the organization as an all-in-one training app focused on maximizing performance potential for IRONMAN athletes through mobile training technology.

The all-inclusive IRONMAN Training Companion is designed for endurance athletes, IRONMAN continued, adding that it provides a data-driven, holistic and continuous training experience on your mobile device. Through the app, athletes will be served workouts, video technique tutorials, nutritional and recovery support as well as tips for achieving optimal performance in swim, bike and run.

“We believe that a great race day experience requires a great training experience, and IRONMAN events demand commitment and consistency in training and preparations,” said Andrew Messick, president and CEO of The IRONMAN Group.

“The IRONMAN Training Companion powered by PKRS will guide our athletes with all-inclusive training and IRONMAN specific content along their journey,” he continued. “We understand that our athletes have varying training needs depending on their lifestyle, experience and personalities. We believe that there is a role for a digital training experience where athletes and coaches can meet and interact, with access to a support group of professionals for nutrition/fitness.”

The IRONMAN Training Companion powered by PKRS launches in beta to a Founders Class of 300 select athletes and coaches training for 2020 IRONMAN events including IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie, IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa, IRONMAN 70.3 Connecticut, ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid and IRONMAN Copenhagen.

They will provide additional insight into the beta version of the app before the full release in 2020. The app will be compatible with smartwatches along with iOS and Android phones. Monthly memberships start at $90 USD per month, with the Founders Class guaranteed pricing at $60 per month.

Built by Olympic gold medalists, world champions and their advisors, including two-time IRONMAN World Champion Jan Frodeno, The IRONMAN Training Companion by PKRS takes the guesswork out of triathlete training programs and puts it right in the palm of the user, the release said.

“This is a one-stop-shop,” said Frodeno. “An app that contains everything. It simplifies your daily life and integrates all the things you need, from what to eat to how to stay healthy.”

“Our goal is to give our athletes and coaches the tools they need to be successful in their journey from registration to race day,” said Earl Walton, Global Director, Training and Coaching for The IRONMAN Group. “It will be the perfect marriage of AI technology with a human touch. Athletes will receive specific support across training, nutrition, recovery, injury prevention and mindset development with a team of specialized endurance experts, nutritionists and functional strength specialists available 24/7.”

For more information on the IRONMAN Training Companion powered by PKRS and to get on the waitlist, visit www.ironmantrainingcompanion.com. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.