Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:55 PM HST, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6:45 PM

At 3:52 p.m. HST radar indicated bands of heavy rainfall over the South Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘u Districts. Rain gages reported rates of about one to two inches per hour at Pāhoa, Hilo, and Papaikou. Additional rainfall is expected to move over the Big Island from the southeast over the next several hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Orchidland Estates, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano and Pahala.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.