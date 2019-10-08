Warrant Sweep Nets 15 People

Click an image to expand

Peter Grammer Jessica Alvarez Justin Pihi Salvador Gonsalves Ethan Bailey Nicholas Cook Alicia Tilton Shannon Lancaster John Hauoli Saysha Wilson Shayla Kamahele Reed Kepaa Krystal Kahalioumi Chester Galdeira Jordan Soto Isamu Tamari Lopez. PC: HPD

A warrant sweep through East Hawaii netted 15 people, according Hawai‘i County Police Department.

The operation was performed in cooperation with the police department and US Marshalls, which started in mid-September and ended in October. Aside from warrants, law enforcement conducted other investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent, license plates, burglary, drug investigations, several ownership prohibited (ammunition) cases and a robbery.

Police arrested and charged: Peter Grammer; Justin Pihi; Salvador Gonsalves; Shannon Lancaster; Alicia Tilton; John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson; Ethan Bailey; Nicholas Cook; Jessica Alvarez; Shayla Kamahele; Reed Kepaa; Krystal Kahaleoumi; Chester Galderia; and Jordan Soto.

Police are continuing to step up efforts in locating and apprehending persons wanted on outstanding warrants, officials say.