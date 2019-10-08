Warrant Sweep Nets 15 People

Warrant Sweep Nets 15 PeopleOctober 8, 2019, 7:15 AM HST (Updated October 8, 2019, 7:05 AM)
A warrant sweep through East Hawaii netted 15 people, according Hawai‘i County Police Department.
The operation was performed in cooperation with the police department and US Marshalls, which started in mid-September and ended in October. Aside from warrants, law enforcement conducted other investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent, license plates, burglary, drug investigations, several ownership prohibited (ammunition) cases and a robbery.
Police arrested and charged: Peter Grammer; Justin Pihi; Salvador Gonsalves; Shannon Lancaster; Alicia Tilton; John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson; Ethan Bailey; Nicholas Cook; Jessica Alvarez; Shayla Kamahele; Reed Kepaa; Krystal Kahaleoumi; Chester Galderia; and Jordan Soto.
Police are continuing to step up efforts in locating and apprehending persons wanted on outstanding warrants, officials say.