Warrant Sweep Nets 15 People

By Big Island Now
October 8, 2019, 7:15 AM HST
A warrant sweep through East Hawaii netted 15 people, according Hawai‘i County Police Department.

The operation was performed in cooperation with the police department and US Marshalls, which started in mid-September and ended in October. Aside from warrants, law enforcement conducted other investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent, license plates, burglary, drug investigations, several ownership prohibited (ammunition) cases and a robbery.

Police arrested and charged: Peter Grammer; Justin Pihi; Salvador Gonsalves; Shannon Lancaster; Alicia Tilton; John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson; Ethan Bailey; Nicholas Cook; Jessica Alvarez; Shayla Kamahele; Reed Kepaa; Krystal Kahaleoumi; Chester Galderia; and Jordan Soto.

Police are continuing to step up efforts in locating and apprehending persons wanted on outstanding warrants, officials say.

