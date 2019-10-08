Suspect Sought in Puna Shooting Incident

A 31-year-old Puna man is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Monday evening at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence that left one man injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:33 p.m. Hawai‘i County Police responded to a report of gunshots and a male screaming at a residence on 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaʻau.

The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to further investigate the incident, which is classified as a first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree assault.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakooka, who is described as part Hawaiian, 5-feet-11 inches, weighing 260 pounds, heavy build, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police caution the public from approaching Nakooka, as he is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police ask the public to call 808-935-3311 to report his location.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or email [email protected] or to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.