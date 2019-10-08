Police Arrest 18 Motorists for DUI Offenses

By Big Island Now
October 8, 2019, 2:23 PM HST (Updated October 8, 2019, 2:23 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 30–Oct. 6, 2019. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 856 DUI arrests compared with 868 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.4%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua011
North Hilo03
South Hilo2230
Puna4143
Ka’u116
Kona11373
South Kohala076
North Kohala04
Island Total18856
There have been 735 major accidents so far this year compared with 941 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.9%.

To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 23 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 34.8% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

