MISSING: William Palea, 66, Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 66-year-old Kailua-Kona man who has been reported as missing.

William Palea was last seen at his Kailua-Kona residence in the late morning hours on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He is described as being a local male, standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.