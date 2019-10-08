MISSING: William Palea, 66, Kailua-Kona

MISSING: William Palea, 66, Kailua-KonaOctober 8, 2019, 3:27 PM HST (Updated October 8, 2019, 3:27 PM)
‹
›×
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 66-year-old Kailua-Kona man who has been reported as missing.
William Palea was last seen at his Kailua-Kona residence in the late morning hours on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He is described as being a local male, standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.