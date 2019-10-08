Ige Swears in HIARNG’s First Filipino General Officer

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday administered the oath of office to Colonel Roy J. Macaraeg, who was promoted to brigadier general, in a ceremony held at Washington Place.

BG Macaraeg is believed to be the first Filipino soldier to attain the rank of General Officer in the documented history of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard.

Macaraeg enlisted in the Guard in 1990. In 1993, he was named Soldier of the Year. He commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer in 1996 upon graduation from the Hawai‘i Military Academy, Officer Candidate School (Distinguished Honor Graduate). During his 29 years of service, Macaraeg has held various positions, including posts at the Pentagon and deployments to Iraq, Kuwait and Kosovo. He has earned numerous awards and decorations.

Macaraeg is a graduate of Wallace Rider Farrington High School and holds an Associate Degree from Honolulu Community College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from the University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa, a Master of Business Administration from Touro University, and a Master of Science in National Strategy from the National War College.

Macaraeg is married to his high school sweetheart, Bene. They have a 7-year-old daughter named Chloe Anne.

Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan provided remarks at the ceremony. Macaraeg’s family and friends, as well as current and retired military co-workers from the Guard and active duty, were in attendance.