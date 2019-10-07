Transfer Station, Landfill Closed on Saturday

Hawai‘i County is adjusting transfer station and landfill schedules over the coming weekend to accommodate the presence of IRONMAN.

The West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill, known as Puʻuanahulu, in Waikoloa and the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station in Kailua-Kona will be closed all day on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, due to road closures for the IRONMAN World Championship Triathlon.

The closure at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services, including residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption, 2-bin recycling, green waste recycling, the re-use store and mulch pick up, a Hawai‘i County press release said.

Alternative services for residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption and 2-bin recycling are available at the Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station.

Regular operations at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume on Sunday, Oct. 13. It is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday, Oct. 14. It is open Mondays to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270