Something for Everyone at Big Island Delights

I recently found myself both short on time and in need of a large variety of gifts — birthday, co-worker, day-brightener, thank-you and omiyage. Fortunately, I was on Kanoelehua Avenue when inspiration struck, and I pulled in to Big Island Delights.

I had not been to their conveniently-located store for a while and was happy to discover that there were several new products — and many available for tasting.

A great rule for gift-giving is that chocolate pretty much makes everyone happy. There is a lot of chocolate in Big Island Delights, and they feature it in whimsical ways. Who doesn’t smile when they see everyday animal crackers, pretzel rods, or fortune cookies dipped in chocolate? Most treats also have a coating of sprinkles, adding extra sweetness, cheer and crunch.

For omiyage for my travels, I was pleased to find Li Hing Mui Gummy Bears, fish jerky and Hilo’s ubiquitous Energy Bars. New to me were the delicious granola, featuring macadamia nuts, Iso Peanut Delight and Furikake Maui Onion chips.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There are also boxed cookies, beautifully wrapped in bows, ready for gift-giving. For larger events, they will custom-wrap in seasonal colors.

In less than 15 minutes, I had all of my shopping done, and started my punch card for discounts on future purchases. I also enjoyed snacking my way around the shop. Talk about a serendipitous stop.

Big Island Delights is located at 726 Kanoelehua Avenue, #4, Hilo, Hawaii. Phone: 808-934-8734. Open M – F, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.