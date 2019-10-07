October 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 07, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 7, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 7, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov