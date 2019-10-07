MISSING: Jarryd Ahquin, 34, Hawai‘i Island

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for 34-year old Jarryd Ahquin who has been reported as missing.

He was last seen in the Hawaii Beaches area during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Ahquin is described as a local male, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair (shaved).

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.