HTA Fills VP Role With Industry Mainstay

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced Monday the appointment of a new vice president.

HTA named veteran Hawai‘i hospitality executive Pattie Herman as VP of marketing and product development. She will begin work on December 2.

“In addition to having a long and successful career in the visitor industry, Pattie’s experience and success in the Asia market will be vital as we continue to focus on this high-spend traveler,” said Chris Tatum, HTA president and CEO.

Herman will join HTA’s executive leadership team with more than four decades of managerial experience in Hawai‘i’s tourism industry. She will be responsible for supporting HTA’s initiatives and programs to strategically manage Hawai‘i tourism in a sustainable manner, an HTA press release said.

This includes overseeing branding strategy and planning, the development of new products and experiences, and the administration and coordinated promotion of all tourism programs supporting leisure and group travel.

“Having worked in Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry for more than 40 years, it’s time for me to give back to the islands, and what better position than through this new role with the State?” Herman said. “I love tourism, meeting new people and building relationships. My objectives will be to promote the destination’s multi-faceted experiences, to focus on the quality of tourism and to build on the traditions of the Hawaiian culture with passion and extreme care.”

Herman currently serves as the director of sales and marketing for Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa and formerly served as area director of sales and marketing–Asia for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Hawai‘i. Prior to that, she held high-level executive positions in sales and marketing at Sheraton Kaua‘i Resort, Westin Resorts Hawai‘i and Sheraton Waikiki/Moana Surfrider. She has extensive experience in operations, sales and marketing, and diversified leadership, the release said.

Herman was born and raised in Yokohama, Japan, and moved to Hawai‘i with her family when she was in high school. She graduated from Star of the Sea School. She received her Associate’s degree in hotel management from Kapiolani Community College and worked her way up the corporate ladder. She speaks fluent Japanese.