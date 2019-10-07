Elderly Man Run Over by Own Vehicle

Edgar William Schwoyer, an 86-year old Kailua-Kona man, died following a single vehicle collision on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hōlualoa on Pueo Road.

Police responded to an 8:01 a.m. call and determined that a white 1999 Ford Ranger being operated by Schwoyer was driving East on Pueo Road. For unknown reasons, he exited the vehicle, which then rolled backward over him before striking two rocky embankments and coming to a rest in the street.

Schwoyer was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m. Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 21 at this time last year, an HPD press release stated.