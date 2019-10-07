Brothers Arrested Through Related Investigations

Click an image to expand

Pat Garrett Enos. PC: HPD Patrick Enos Jr. PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested two men in separate investigations that were connected through strange circumstances, an HPD release said.

Police arrested and charged 26-year old Patrick Enos Jr. and 23-year old Pat Garrett Enos on Oct. 1, 2019, for an array of offenses following three investigations with peculiar connections.

Police were canvassing an area for a stolen vehicle on Sept. 26, 2019, when they discovered a man in a stolen SUV. Pat Garrett Enos, of Hilo, was arrested as the operator of the stolen SUV. Police recovered the SUV and discovered that the license plates were from a stolen truck, which earlier that same day was left abandoned near Maulua Gulch in North Hilo.

Also that same day, a man who was working in Maulua Gulch in North Hilo had his truck stolen by two unidentified males and a female. One of the male suspects threatened the man with a pipe while taking the truck. Patrick Enos Jr., also of Hilo, who is the brother of Pat Garrett Enos, was later identified as one of the suspects in the stolen truck case.

Patrick Enos Jr. was arrested on a warrant and police found in his possession a key FOB from the stolen truck abandoned at Maulua Gulch. Police then executed a search warrant on the stolen truck from Maulua Gulch and found drugs and ammunition. Police also executed a search warrant on the SUV and found ammunition and drugs.

Patrick Enos Jr. was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV) related to the abandoned truck in Maulua Gulch, robbery, UCPV of the stolen truck from the man working in Maulua Gulch, burglary, and ammunition and drug possession. His bail is set at $90,000.

His brother, Pat Garrett Enos, is charged with UCPV related to the stolen sport utility vehicle, disobedience of a police officer, fraudulent plates, ownership prohibited and drug possession. His bail is set at $46,000.

Pat Garrett Enos was arrested the previous week for a no bail warrant and was on release from the court.

In both cases, the victims did not immediately report their vehicles as stolen. Police encourage the public to call immediately to report crimes, as the delay inhibits the ability of the police to identify and recover stolen property and apprehend those responsible. Most of all, it poses a potential danger to law enforcement when they unknowingly contact people behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

“We want to thank all of the people involved in the case,” said Officer Steven Grace, lead investigator. “Without each part of this investigation, we would have never been able to piece it all together. Each officer, and each victim, all had different parts, and it took collecting all the information that made this case successful.”

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.