HGCSA Releases Best Practices Handbook

The Hawai’i Golf Course Superintendents Association (HGCSA) this week released a handbook of Hawai’i Golf Maintenance Best Management Practices (BMPs).

The handbook promotes environmental stewardship, golf course playability and overall health of the Hawai’i golf and tourism industries.

The BMPs provide guidance for Hawai’i golf course maintenance professionals covering 12 key areas including archaeological awareness, wildlife protection, surface water management and water quality, nutrient use, integrated pest management, energy and others.

“We’re proud to release the handbook. The HGCSA encourages its 125 members to perform at the highest standards with ongoing care and respect for the environment,” said Nanea Golf Club Superintendent, HGCSA President and BMP Steering Committee Co-Chair Scott Main. “It’s important for collaboration within our communities.”

The HGCSA is the first state chapter to integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) throughout its handbook. The SDGs, or Global Goals, are a universal call-to-action to end poverty, protect the planet, and promote peace and prosperity.

“Our goal is to provide healthy green spaces, honoring the land, tradition and people of Hawai’i,” said sustainability consulting firm Radius Sports Group President and HGCSA Steering Committee Co-Chair Gina Rizzi. “Integrating the Sustainable Hawai’i Initiative and SDGs demonstrates how Hawai’i’s golf maintenance practices align to local and global goals.”

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), supported by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and PGA TOUR, provided state chapters with a national BMP template and grant through the Environmental Institute for Golf (EIFG) to help develop guidelines specific to each state by 2020.

The HGCSA BMP Steering Committee, comprised of superintendents, experts from the University of Hawai’i and the sustainability field, authored the book. Radius helped develop the guide and conduct a stakeholder review with industry leaders and officials from the Hawai’i Departments of Health and Agriculture.

“Golf maintenance is a critical function,” said Main. “Our efforts can help conserve resources and enhance community relations, plus support jobs, golf rounds and occupancy levels to drive local economic impact. We appreciate GCSAA, USGA and the PGA Tour, in addition to our local and national affiliate partners who have supported the handbook.”

The handbook is now available online at www.hawaiigolfbmp.org or www.hawaiigolfbmp.org/bmphome/hawaiibmp-handbook.