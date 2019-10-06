Disaster Relief: Doing Business With FEMA

Disaster relief is typically associated with government agencies and charitable nonprofits, but it often involves private businesses, as well.

As such, Hawai‘i County has announced two upcoming “Industry Day” events in Hilo and Kailua-Kona for business owners interested in working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The events, organized by FEMA and the County, will provide information on how local companies can provide services before, during and after disasters.

Schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilo Council Chambers, 25 Aupuni St., Room 1401.

Friday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kona Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, Building A.

Examples of commodities that FEMA procures for disasters include meals, cargo vans, generators, lodging, language services, conference rooms and equipment. Having the support of local businesses will improve disaster response times and recovery efforts, a County press release said.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will assist participants with registering under the federal System for Award Management program and provide other business guidance, the release continued.

Additionally, County of Hawai‘i Finance Department representatives will be available to answer any questions about doing business with the County, as well as providing information on the Public Purchase procurement system and Hawai‘i Compliance Express requirements.

The events are free, but registration is required. Register online here.