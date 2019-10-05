South Point Road Still Closed After Ka‘u Brush Fire

By Tiffany DeMasters
October 5, 2019, 2:45 PM HST (Updated October 5, 2019, 2:45 PM)
As of 2:15 p.m., a portion of South Point Road remained closed after a brush fire was sparked in the area late Thursday night, Oct. 3.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department was dispatched to the southernmost tip of the island at approximately 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they found a brush fire in open grassland and scattered kiawe trees, according to a HFD press release issued today.

It is unknown when the road will reopen. While the blaze is 100% contained within the fire break, crews have remained in the area to quash flare ups and hot spots.

On Thursday night, roads were closed at at the intersection of South Point and Ka‘alu‘alu Roads. Closures affected passage to Green Sands Beach as well as the boat ramp and Ka Lae Cliffs.

According to the release, multiple off-road brush truck units were used to combat the flames with larger vehicles used for water supply. Helicopter water drops were made Friday and dozers were used to create a fire break.

On Friday, Hawai‘i County Battalion Chief Bill Bergin said it’s suspected the cause of blaze was started by a vehicle fire at South Point Park. It is unknown what caused the car fire.

Big Island Now will update this story as more information becomes available.

