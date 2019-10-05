October 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 05, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 5, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 5, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov