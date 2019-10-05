October 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.