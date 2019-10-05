Nonprofit Collects 10k Diapers for Hawaii Island’s keiki

After a week-long campaign, Hawai‘i Diaper Bank collected over 10,000 diapers, wipes and other basic essentials for Big Island’s keiki.

On Sept. 28, the nonprofit group surpassed its goal of collecting $5,000 during its inaugural fundraiser, Wipe Out Diaper Need in Kailua-Kona. Hawai‘i Diaper Bank (HDB) is the first nonprofit in Hawai‘i to provide free diapers and related items to low-income families with young children.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of our community,” says HDB Founder and President Jessica Histo. “Our heartfelt mahalos go out to those near and far who supported our efforts to ensure that Hawaii Island’s keiki don’t suffer from the health problems associated with diaper need.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward supporting HDB’s mission to ensure that all

Hawaii Island keiki are clean, dry, and healthy. For a list of HDB’s donation drop-off locations and other ways to get involved, visit hawaiidiaperbank.org.

HDB was incorporated in 2018 and is a community project under the fiscal sponsorship of Hawai‘i

Children’s Action Network, a nonprofit organization. In their inaugural year, HDB collected more than 75,000 donations and served over 445 children in partnership with their seven partner organizations.